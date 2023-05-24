Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to new highs

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.97, plunging -4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.9827 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Within the past 52 weeks, OXSQ’s price has moved between $2.82 and $4.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.80%. With a float of $45.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.66, operating margin of -171.12, and the pretax margin is -200.00.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oxford Square Capital Corp. is 9.71%, while institutional ownership is 5.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 7,143. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,773 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,704,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s President and COO bought 1,773 for $4.03, making the entire transaction worth $7,143. This insider now owns 1,542,582 shares in total.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -200.00 while generating a return on equity of -44.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -15.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

Looking closely at Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s (OXSQ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.28. However, in the short run, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.69.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 143.22 million based on 49,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,120 K and income totals -85,550 K. The company made 12,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.