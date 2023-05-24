LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is expecting -25.39% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $9.30, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.59 and dropped to $9.28 before settling in for the closing price of $9.33. Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has traded in a range of $8.15-$22.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 16.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 160.80%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 571 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.63, operating margin of +34.26, and the pretax margin is +29.89.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,650,000 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.55 while generating a return on equity of 47.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.65 in the near term. At $9.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.03.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 741.23 million has total of 76,129K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 901,710 K in contrast with the sum of 230,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180,960 K and last quarter income was 15,900 K.