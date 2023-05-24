McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 23, 2023, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) trading session started at the price of $7.74, that was -1.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.91 and dropped to $7.62 before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. A 52-week range for MUX has been $2.81 – $10.00.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -37.10%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.43 million.

The firm has a total of 520 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward McEwen Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.21 and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [McEwen Mining Inc., MUX], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.08. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.37.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

There are 47,428K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 367.07 million. As of now, sales total 110,420 K while income totals -81,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 34,750 K while its last quarter net income were -43,080 K.