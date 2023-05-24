No matter how cynical the overall market is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) performance over the last week is recorded 2.51%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.00, plunging -1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.025 and dropped to $6.93 before settling in for the closing price of $7.06. Within the past 52 weeks, BBVA’s price has moved between $3.93 and $7.93.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.40%. With a float of $5.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.02 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 116923 employees.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12 and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.01 in the near term. At $7.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.82.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.56 billion based on 6,386,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,223 M and income totals 6,976 M. The company made 7,465 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 M in sales during its previous quarter.