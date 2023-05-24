No matter how cynical the overall market is, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) performance over the last week is recorded 9.23%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $4.55, up 9.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.53 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has traded in a range of $4.30-$8.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.00%. With a float of $136.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.40 million.

The firm has a total of 405 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.28. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.22.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 881.13 million has total of 176,503K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,400 K in contrast with the sum of -53,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,600 K and last quarter income was -39,400 K.