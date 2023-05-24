No matter how cynical the overall market is Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) performance over the last week is recorded 24.64%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $1.78, down -1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.935 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has traded in a range of $1.36-$4.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.10%. With a float of $96.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 196 employees.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,400. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 247,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 89,000 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $191,234. This insider now owns 1,801,000 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 285.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 774.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5746, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3395. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8700 in the near term. At $2.0200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1050. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6350, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4000.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 232.20 million has total of 141,497K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -132,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 250 K and last quarter income was -23,610 K.