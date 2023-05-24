No matter how cynical the overall market is Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) performance over the last week is recorded 0.92%

May 23, 2023, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) trading session started at the price of $148.16, that was -0.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.16 and dropped to $147.48 before settling in for the closing price of $148.60. A 52-week range for SPOT has been $69.29 – $152.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 23.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8359 workers is very important to gauge.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spotify Technology S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 147.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 515.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

The latest stats from [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $150.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $152.45. The third major resistance level sits at $153.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.70.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are 190,200K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.95 billion. As of now, sales total 12,356 M while income totals -453,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,265 M while its last quarter net income were -241,520 K.