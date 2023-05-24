No matter how cynical the overall market is, Unum Group (UNM) performance over the last week is recorded 2.20%

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) stock priced at $46.46, down -2.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.73 and dropped to $45.49 before settling in for the closing price of $46.49. UNM’s price has ranged from $31.11 to $46.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.60%. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Unum Group (UNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 250,051. In this transaction EVP, Group Benefits of this company sold 5,579 shares at a rate of $44.82, taking the stock ownership to the 50,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,800 for $44.71, making the entire transaction worth $125,188. This insider now owns 7,119 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.44% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unum Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.34 in the near term. At $47.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.86.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.98 billion, the company has a total of 197,069K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,991 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,036 M while its latest quarter income was 358,300 K.