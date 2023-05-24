Now that A10 Networks Inc.’s volume has hit 0.57 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.07, soaring 2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.565 and dropped to $14.07 before settling in for the closing price of $14.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ATEN’s price has moved between $12.61 and $19.79.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.10%. With a float of $67.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.00 million.

In an organization with 575 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.73, operating margin of +18.93, and the pretax margin is +18.80.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of A10 Networks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 176,625. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $14.13, taking the stock ownership to the 59,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 47,336 for $13.87, making the entire transaction worth $656,550. This insider now owns 548,599 shares in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.47. However, in the short run, A10 Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.71. Second resistance stands at $14.89. The third major resistance level sits at $15.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.72.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.07 billion based on 74,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 280,340 K and income totals 46,910 K. The company made 57,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.