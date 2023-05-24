O-I Glass Inc. (OI) plunged -0.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 23, 2023, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) opened at $21.94, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.47 and dropped to $21.77 before settling in for the closing price of $22.14. Price fluctuations for OI have ranged from $11.60 to $23.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 314.70% at the time writing. With a float of $153.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.70 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.30, operating margin of +8.91, and the pretax margin is +11.74.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of O-I Glass Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 384,306. In this transaction President, Bus Ops & OI Europe of this company sold 17,299 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 158,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 2,510 for $22.33, making the entire transaction worth $56,049. This insider now owns 55,368 shares in total.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 54.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 314.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.66% during the next five years compared to 28.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for O-I Glass Inc. (OI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.17. However, in the short run, O-I Glass Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.44. Second resistance stands at $22.81. The third major resistance level sits at $23.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.04.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Key Stats

There are currently 155,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,856 M according to its annual income of 584,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,831 M and its income totaled 206,000 K.