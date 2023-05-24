Owens Corning (OC) last year’s performance of 20.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $108.90, down -1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.56 and dropped to $107.50 before settling in for the closing price of $109.74. Over the past 52 weeks, OC has traded in a range of $72.97-$112.17.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.10%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.76, operating margin of +18.52, and the pretax margin is +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Owens Corning is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 103.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 374,000. In this transaction President, Roofing of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 37,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 2,000 for $110.00, making the entire transaction worth $220,000. This insider now owns 19,364 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.22) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.32% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owens Corning’s (OC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $109.29 in the near term. At $110.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.87 billion has total of 90,109K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,761 M in contrast with the sum of 1,241 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,331 M and last quarter income was 383,000 K.