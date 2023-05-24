Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $131.21, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.58 and dropped to $130.49 before settling in for the closing price of $131.62. Within the past 52 weeks, DGX’s price has moved between $120.40 and $158.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.60%. With a float of $110.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.87, operating margin of +16.41, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 745,899. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 5,307 shares at a rate of $140.55, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for $140.55, making the entire transaction worth $668,175. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 208.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

The latest stats from [Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DGX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $131.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.14. The third major resistance level sits at $132.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $129.44.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.62 billion based on 112,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,883 M and income totals 946,000 K. The company made 2,331 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 202,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.