Recent developments with Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.02 cents.

On May 23, 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) opened at $45.04, lower -1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.30 and dropped to $44.26 before settling in for the closing price of $45.31. Price fluctuations for HGV have ranged from $32.12 to $51.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 17.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.30% at the time writing. With a float of $101.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14500 workers is very important to gauge.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 2,377,346. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 49,850 shares at a rate of $47.69, taking the stock ownership to the 545,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 20,000 for $47.74, making the entire transaction worth $954,800. This insider now owns 30,453 shares in total.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

The latest stats from [Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., HGV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s (HGV) raw stochastic average was set at 50.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.80. The third major resistance level sits at $46.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.72. The third support level lies at $43.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Key Stats

There are currently 111,404K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,835 M according to its annual income of 352,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 934,000 K and its income totaled 73,000 K.