Repligen Corporation (RGEN) last year’s performance of 7.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 22, 2023, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) opened at $159.09, higher 4.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.23 and dropped to $158.935 before settling in for the closing price of $159.25. Price fluctuations for RGEN have ranged from $137.65 to $262.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 41.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.80% at the time writing. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2025 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.64, operating margin of +25.60, and the pretax margin is +27.34.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Repligen Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 78,090. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $156.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $159.19, making the entire transaction worth $79,595. This insider now owns 1,111 shares in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.29% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Repligen Corporation (RGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Looking closely at Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.48.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $185.31. However, in the short run, Repligen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $169.67. Second resistance stands at $172.60. The third major resistance level sits at $177.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $153.08.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 55,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 801,540 K according to its annual income of 185,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,660 K and its income totaled 28,830 K.