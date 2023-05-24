Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.13% last month.

May 22, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $8.47, that was 3.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.785 and dropped to $8.45 before settling in for the closing price of $8.47. A 52-week range for HOOD has been $6.81 – $12.76.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.30%. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 918,056. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 96,472 shares at a rate of $9.52, taking the stock ownership to the 821,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,333 for $8.40, making the entire transaction worth $699,897. This insider now owns 983,301 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.61) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 7.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.88 in the near term. At $9.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. The third support level lies at $8.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are 902,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.05 billion. As of now, sales total 1,358 M while income totals -1,028 M. Its latest quarter income was 441,000 K while its last quarter net income were -511,000 K.