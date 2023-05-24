WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) posted a 1.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) stock priced at $45.04, down -0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.75 and dropped to $44.79 before settling in for the closing price of $45.22. WSC’s price has ranged from $30.52 to $53.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 36.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 100.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 223,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $44.62, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for $50.47, making the entire transaction worth $252,325. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.04 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.47 in the near term. At $46.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.18 billion, the company has a total of 202,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,143 M while annual income is 339,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 565,470 K while its latest quarter income was 210,880 K.