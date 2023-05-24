World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is expecting 18.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 23, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) trading session started at the price of $101.08, that was -0.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.06 and dropped to $100.235 before settling in for the closing price of $101.94. A 52-week range for WWE has been $58.72 – $110.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.20%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 890 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +24.20, and the pretax margin is +20.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 121.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +15.14 while generating a return on equity of 43.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Looking closely at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.60. However, in the short run, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $102.08. Second resistance stands at $102.98. The third major resistance level sits at $103.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.43.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

There are 74,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.71 billion. As of now, sales total 1,292 M while income totals 195,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 297,550 K while its last quarter net income were 36,680 K.