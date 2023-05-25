Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Open at price of $95.76: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.28% to $95.76. During the day, the stock rose to $95.78 and sunk to $93.16 before settling in for the price of $96.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMS posted a 52-week range of $75.02-$153.36.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5870 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.59, operating margin was +23.61 and Pretax Margin of +21.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP and CAO sold 22,006 shares at the rate of 89.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,973,291 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,019. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 614 for 95.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,600 in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.77) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 49.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.80, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.81.

In the same vein, WMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.06, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

[Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., WMS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.69% While, its Average True Range was 3.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.83% that was lower than 54.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.