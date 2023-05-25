Search
Steve Mayer
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 11.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) established initial surge of 1.53% at $116.75, as the Stock market unbolted on May 24, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $117.34 and sunk to $115.02 before settling in for the price of $114.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMZN posted a 52-week range of $81.43-$146.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 23.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $9.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1217.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1541000 workers. It has generated 333,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,766. The stock had 13.77 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.81, operating margin was +2.63 and Pretax Margin of -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Amazon.com Inc. industry. Amazon.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.80%, in contrast to 60.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 shares at the rate of 115.68, making the entire transaction reach 57,842 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,280. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s President and CEO sold 21,925 for 115.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,529,446. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,997,681 in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 221.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $283.37, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32.

In the same vein, AMZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Amazon.com Inc., AMZN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 66.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.19% While, its Average True Range was 2.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.52% that was lower than 36.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

