Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.02

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price increase of 3.06% at $11.44. During the day, the stock rose to $11.6074 and sunk to $10.84 before settling in for the price of $11.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYND posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$44.59.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 66.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $783.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.50.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 787 employees. It has generated 478,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -417,965. The stock had 10.74 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.77, operating margin was -77.70 and Pretax Margin of -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Beyond Meat Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 43.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 27,690 shares at the rate of 14.65, making the entire transaction reach 405,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,774. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for 14.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,687 in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.01) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -87.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.58 in the upcoming year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95.

In the same vein, BYND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.33% that was higher than 82.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.