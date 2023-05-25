Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.10

As on May 24, 2023, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) started slowly as it slid -1.02% to $679.53. During the day, the stock rose to $684.31 and sunk to $676.06 before settling in for the price of $686.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVGO posted a 52-week range of $415.07-$698.99.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $414.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $634.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $558.97.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Broadcom Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s CFO & Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 619.72, making the entire transaction reach 4,338,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,085. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Director sold 740 for 639.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 472,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,213 in total.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $10.1) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.80% and is forecasted to reach 43.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.85, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.12.

In the same vein, AVGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 29.74, a figure that is expected to reach 10.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadcom Inc., AVGO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.53 million was better the volume of 2.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.91% While, its Average True Range was 13.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.69% that was lower than 24.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.