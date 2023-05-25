Can Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) drop of -25.41% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9221, plunging -4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.935 and dropped to $0.881 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, MULN’s price has moved between $0.93 and $42.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.20%. With a float of $164.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.51 million.

In an organization with 118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 45.17 million. That was better than the volume of 14.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.6267. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9363. Second resistance stands at $0.9627. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9903. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8823, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8547. The third support level lies at $0.8283 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 138.04 million based on 151,687K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -739,530 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -114,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.