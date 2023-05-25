EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) PE Ratio stood at $34.75: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 24, 2023, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) started slowly as it slid -4.44% to $253.07. During the day, the stock rose to $263.14 and sunk to $252.90 before settling in for the price of $264.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAM posted a 52-week range of $223.65-$462.99.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $271.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $335.39.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 59300 employees. It has generated 81,361 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,073. The stock had 5.67 Receivables turnover and 1.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.54, operating margin was +11.49 and Pretax Margin of +10.51.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 350.00, making the entire transaction reach 350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,762. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for 440.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,877,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,572 in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.34) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.75, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.25.

In the same vein, EPAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.28, a figure that is expected to reach 2.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.48% While, its Average True Range was 9.69.

Raw Stochastic average of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.03% that was higher than 43.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.