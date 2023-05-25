No matter how cynical the overall market is Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) performance over the last week is recorded -0.39%

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.45% to $10.20. During the day, the stock rose to $10.29 and sunk to $10.19 before settling in for the price of $10.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$16.88.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 96941 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.50, operating margin was +10.57 and Pretax Margin of +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.19, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.65.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

[Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.17% that was higher than 31.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.