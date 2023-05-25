NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) volume hits 3.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 24, 2023, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) started slowly as it slid -4.88% to $166.52. During the day, the stock rose to $171.67 and sunk to $165.39 before settling in for the price of $175.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXPI posted a 52-week range of $132.08-$198.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $172.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.31.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 382,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 80,783. The stock had 14.03 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.05, operating margin was +28.68 and Pretax Margin of +25.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 166.52, making the entire transaction reach 2,497,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,569.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.02) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.11 while generating a return on equity of 39.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.50% and is forecasted to reach 14.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.96, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.24.

In the same vein, NXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.43, a figure that is expected to reach 3.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.29 million was better the volume of 2.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.12% While, its Average True Range was 4.89.

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.74% that was higher than 32.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.