Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) last week performance was -3.02%

As on May 24, 2023, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) started slowly as it slid -2.35% to $25.39. During the day, the stock rose to $26.08 and sunk to $25.26 before settling in for the price of $26.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $21.57-$38.76.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $515.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6200 employees. It has generated 954,677 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,742. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.24, operating margin was +12.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 32.14, making the entire transaction reach 964,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 349,341. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 32.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 640,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 379,341 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.32.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was better the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.23% that was higher than 38.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.