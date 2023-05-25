Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) latest performance of -2.32% is not what was on cards

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.32% to $5.89. During the day, the stock rose to $6.05 and sunk to $5.825 before settling in for the price of $6.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RWT posted a 52-week range of $5.47-$10.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -160.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $670.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 347 employees. It has generated 2,103,199 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -483,732. The stock had 5.79 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.81, operating margin was +50.56 and Pretax Margin of -25.14.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Redwood Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,706 shares at the rate of 6.86, making the entire transaction reach 80,303 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,899. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for 6.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,821 in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -23.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -160.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.65.

In the same vein, RWT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

[Redwood Trust Inc., RWT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.76% that was lower than 33.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.