Rio Tinto Group (RIO) latest performance of -2.84% is not what was on cards

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.84% at $59.09. During the day, the stock rose to $60.02 and sunk to $59.00 before settling in for the price of $60.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$80.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 54000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 839,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,674. The stock had 17.68 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.87, operating margin was +30.00 and Pretax Margin of +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.75, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.62.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.21% that was lower than 29.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.