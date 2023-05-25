Synchrony Financial (SYF) PE Ratio stood at $5.29: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.99% to $30.06. During the day, the stock rose to $30.51 and sunk to $29.965 before settling in for the price of $30.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $26.59-$40.88.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $434.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.75.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18500 employees. It has generated 713,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.62, operating margin was +33.91 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 100.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s insider sold 11,071 shares at the rate of 36.25, making the entire transaction reach 401,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,664. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s official sold 4,490 for 36.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,443 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.29, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.90.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

[Synchrony Financial, SYF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.50% that was lower than 39.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.