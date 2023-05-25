Search
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 23, 2023, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) trading session started at the price of $22.31, that was -1.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.05 and dropped to $21.605 before settling in for the closing price of $22.26. A 52-week range for SNDX has been $13.82 – $29.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.44 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 1,131,478. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,855 shares at a rate of $21.41, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Director sold 52,855 for $19.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,032,237. This insider now owns 17,836 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.6) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.44. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.76. Second resistance stands at $23.63. The third major resistance level sits at $24.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.88.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

There are 68,821K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -149,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -41,130 K.

