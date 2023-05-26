A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) as it 5-day change was -4.36%

As on May 25, 2023, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.99% to $3.07. During the day, the stock rose to $3.26 and sunk to $3.0501 before settling in for the price of $3.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOL posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$6.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $670.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.00%, in contrast to 6.70% institutional ownership.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 17.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, GOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., GOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was lower the volume of 1.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.84% that was lower than 83.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.