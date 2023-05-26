A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) as it 5-day change was 3.91%

As on May 24, 2023, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.92% to $38.76. During the day, the stock rose to $38.845 and sunk to $37.80 before settling in for the price of $38.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $24.63-$49.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 16.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3616 workers. It has generated 12,950,857 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 795,575. The stock had 34.26 Receivables turnover and 3.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.04, operating margin was +9.04 and Pretax Margin of +7.60.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 117,500 shares at the rate of 47.28, making the entire transaction reach 5,555,729 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,126. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for 45.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,493,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,662 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.58) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 83.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.51, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.35.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 25.59, a figure that is expected to reach 2.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PBF Energy Inc., PBF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.57 million was lower the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.89% that was lower than 52.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.