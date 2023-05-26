Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 14-day ATR is 2.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.23% at $39.55. During the day, the stock rose to $39.93 and sunk to $37.92 before settling in for the price of $39.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOH posted a 52-week range of $30.83-$85.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.43.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 32.29, making the entire transaction reach 32,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Director bought 2,150 for 46.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,137 in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.47, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.13.

In the same vein, BOH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.56% that was higher than 61.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.