Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Moves 0.26% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 0.26% at $0.31. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3278 and sunk to $0.3074 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.27.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3899, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7185.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. It has generated 40,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.12%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.91.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0250.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.41% that was lower than 82.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

