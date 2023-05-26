Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) 14-day ATR is 0.54: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.27% to $5.03. During the day, the stock rose to $5.56 and sunk to $4.855 before settling in for the price of $5.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GETY posted a 52-week range of $3.42-$37.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 166.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $396.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1700 employees. It has generated 544,849 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,620. The stock had 13.15 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.41, operating margin was +21.81 and Pretax Margin of -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.50%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 47,372 shares at the rate of 6.12, making the entire transaction reach 289,917 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,506. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 572,706 for 7.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,531,615. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,950,462 in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 166.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.05.

In the same vein, GETY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

[Getty Images Holdings Inc., GETY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.57% that was lower than 97.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.