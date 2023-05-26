Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Open at price of $18.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on May 25, 2023, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) started slowly as it slid -1.55% to $17.78. During the day, the stock rose to $18.16 and sunk to $17.60 before settling in for the price of $18.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$18.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,310 shares at the rate of 17.67, making the entire transaction reach 623,928 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,879. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 13,452 for 17.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 237,697. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,941 in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.21.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.49% that was higher than 49.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.