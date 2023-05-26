LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.8 million

As on May 25, 2023, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) remained unchanged at $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $3.7488 and sunk to $3.0232 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIQT posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$0.62.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4283, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4421.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. LiqTech International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23.

In the same vein, LIQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LiqTech International Inc., LIQT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was better the volume of 78893.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0336.

Raw Stochastic average of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.09% that was lower than 52.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.