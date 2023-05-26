No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) performance over the last week is recorded -1.98%

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.73% at $5.93. During the day, the stock rose to $6.22 and sunk to $5.93 before settling in for the price of $6.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $4.69-$8.24.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $946.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 134 employees. It has generated 129,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -618,370. The stock had 5.72 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.23, operating margin was -359.07 and Pretax Margin of -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 44.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 8.05, making the entire transaction reach 120,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,647. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 6.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,239. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,159 in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.76, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.42.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.37% that was higher than 48.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.