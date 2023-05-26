No matter how cynical the overall market is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.12%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) established initial surge of 2.79% at $56.36, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $56.73 and sunk to $54.71 before settling in for the price of $54.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNX posted a 52-week range of $43.53-$64.35.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.20.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28100 employees. It has generated 260,652 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 27,064. The stock had 7.98 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.52, operating margin was +13.46 and Pretax Margin of +13.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. industry. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.21%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 64,139 shares at the rate of 56.59, making the entire transaction reach 3,629,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s Exec Vice Pres Sales sold 1,700 for 56.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 96,868. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,582 in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.70, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.43.

In the same vein, KNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.35% that was lower than 29.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.