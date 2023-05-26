Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $15.07: Right on the Precipice

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.68% to $16.10. During the day, the stock rose to $16.48 and sunk to $15.88 before settling in for the price of $16.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OII posted a 52-week range of $7.25-$22.26.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 151.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9200 employees. It has generated 224,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,820. The stock had 4.54 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.88, operating margin was +5.37 and Pretax Margin of +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oceaneering International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director sold 48,303 shares at the rate of 16.57, making the entire transaction reach 800,526 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,899. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. sold 9,251 for 17.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 161,874. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,391 in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 151.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.20, and its Beta score is 2.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.63.

In the same vein, OII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

[Oceaneering International Inc., OII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.75% that was lower than 48.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.