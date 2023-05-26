Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) last week performance was -1.74%

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price increase of 0.25% at $7.90. During the day, the stock rose to $8.11 and sunk to $7.765 before settling in for the price of $7.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$15.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.11.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s President & CEO sold 23,800 shares at the rate of 7.81, making the entire transaction reach 185,861 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 601,684. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s President & CEO sold 92,700 for 8.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 743,167. This particular insider is now the holder of 574,484 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.18% that was lower than 59.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.