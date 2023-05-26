Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) last week performance was 18.75%

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) started the day on May 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.68% at $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.7205 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPTX posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$1.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4171, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6928.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.28%, in contrast to 44.50% institutional ownership.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, LPTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0986.

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.94% that was higher than 110.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.