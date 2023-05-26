Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) went up 4.29% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) established initial surge of 4.29% at $46.93, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $47.13 and sunk to $44.555 before settling in for the price of $45.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPD posted a 52-week range of $26.49-$74.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2623 employees. It has generated 261,183 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -47,547. The stock had 4.56 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.59, operating margin was -16.28 and Pretax Margin of -17.85.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rapid7 Inc. industry. Rapid7 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 100.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s CEO sold 41,620 shares at the rate of 36.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,520,158 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 428,074. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for 36.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,526,432. This particular insider is now the holder of 428,074 in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -18.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.42.

In the same vein, RPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rapid7 Inc., RPD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.27% that was lower than 68.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.