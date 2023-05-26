Search
Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) EPS is poised to hit 0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) flaunted slowness of -2.57% at $7.59, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.765 and sunk to $7.51 before settling in for the price of $7.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTTR posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$9.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $935.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.79.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Select Water Solutions Inc. industry. Select Water Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 63.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,150 shares at the rate of 8.35, making the entire transaction reach 17,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,422.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.08, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, WTTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Select Water Solutions Inc., WTTR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.53% that was lower than 53.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

