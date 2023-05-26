Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Moves -2.63% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 25, 2023, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) started slowly as it slid -2.63% to $32.54. During the day, the stock rose to $33.54 and sunk to $32.15 before settling in for the price of $33.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAKE posted a 52-week range of $26.05-$41.28.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.22.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.94%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 32.25, making the entire transaction reach 129,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,500.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.18, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.38.

In the same vein, CAKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, CAKE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was lower the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.09% that was higher than 36.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

