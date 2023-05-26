ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) recent quarterly performance of -87.81% is not showing the real picture

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) open the trading on May 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.66% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5759 and sunk to $0.51 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRAY posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$4.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8654, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6127.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 295 employees. It has generated 346,461 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -363,831. The stock had 2.91 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.01, operating margin was -103.04 and Pretax Margin of -105.01.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. ViewRay Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 42,000 shares at the rate of 4.13, making the entire transaction reach 173,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 654,368. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 4.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 117,409. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,790 in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -105.01 while generating a return on equity of -85.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, VRAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

[ViewRay Inc., VRAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0931.

Raw Stochastic average of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 174.23% that was higher than 122.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.