Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) soared 1.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) opened higher 1.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $165.09. Price fluctuations for BABA have ranged from $79.43 to $192.67 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -1.31% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.86% at the time writing. With a float of $2.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.24 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 135,074,376.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 14.77) by 0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.92% during the next five years compared to -1.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 21.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.01%.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.00. However, in the short run, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $170.38. Second resistance stands at $173.72. The third major resistance level sits at $178.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $154.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

There are currently 2,384,079K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 374.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 137,300 M according to its annual income of 17,929 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,571 M and its income totaled 5,674 M.