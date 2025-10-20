HP Inc (HPQ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) was 0.63% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $27.2. A 52-week range for HPQ has been $21.21 – $39.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.29%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.90%. With a float of $932.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $938.76 million.

HP Inc (HPQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HP Inc stocks. The insider ownership of HP Inc is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 81.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29 ’25, was worth 920,472. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 34,282 shares at a rate of $26.85, taking the stock ownership to the 3 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 34,282 for $26.85, making the entire transaction worth $920,398.

HP Inc (HPQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.93) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.53% during the next five years compared to 6.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HP Inc (HPQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HP Inc (HPQ)

The latest stats from [HP Inc, HPQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.95 million was superior to 8.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.35%.

During the past 100 days, HP Inc’s (HPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 64.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.94. The third major resistance level sits at $28.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.43.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Key Stats

There are 934,702K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.58 billion. As of now, sales total 53,559 M while income totals 2,775 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,932 M while its last quarter net income were 763,000 K.