Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) kicked off on Friday, down -6.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.64. Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has traded in a range of $3.31-$40.20.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -46.17% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -656.67%. With a float of $222.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.29 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 49.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 03 ’25, was worth 305,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 297,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $15.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,144,500. This insider now owns 201,800 shares in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/30/2024, the organization reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.14) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -656.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) saw its 5-day average volume 45.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 36.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.93%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.82 in the near term. At $37.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.90.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.58 billion has total of 279,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 144,190 K in contrast with the sum of -231,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,220 K and last quarter income was -16,930 K.