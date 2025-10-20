Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Zack King

Top Picks

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) kicked off on Friday, down -6.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.64. Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has traded in a range of $3.31-$40.20.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -46.17% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -656.67%. With a float of $222.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.29 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 49.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 03 ’25, was worth 305,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 297,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $15.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,144,500. This insider now owns 201,800 shares in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/30/2024, the organization reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.14) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -656.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) saw its 5-day average volume 45.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 36.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.93%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.82 in the near term. At $37.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.90.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.58 billion has total of 279,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 144,190 K in contrast with the sum of -231,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,220 K and last quarter income was -16,930 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.