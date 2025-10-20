No matter how cynical the overall market is Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.75%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) stock price down -7.36% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.78. AMPX’s price has ranged from $1.18 to $16.03 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -56.97% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.38%. With a float of $105.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.55 million.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc is 15.40%, while institutional ownership is 30.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 21 ’25, was worth 130,592. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 19,159 shares at a rate of $6.82, taking the stock ownership to the 846,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 28,390 for $6.82, making the entire transaction worth $193,512. This insider now owns 1,005,275 shares in total.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amprius Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.28 million. That was better than the volume of 5.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.11%.

During the past 100 days, Amprius Technologies Inc’s (AMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Amprius Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.41. Second resistance stands at $12.97. The third major resistance level sits at $13.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.44.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.48 billion, the company has a total of 125,076K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,170 K while annual income is -44,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,070 K while its latest quarter income was -6,370 K.